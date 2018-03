Learn how to create an on-trend bouffant at home with our hair how-to video…

The bouffant was big on the Spring Summer 2013 catwalks and every A-lister from Lana Del Rey to Cheryl Cole has tried the trend. Try the look for yourself by watching our hair how-to.

We’ve teamed up with Charles Worthington Art Team Director, Marc Trinder, to get the ins and outs of how to create this show-stopping hairstyle at home.

