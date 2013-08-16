Hair how-to: Get Vanessa Hudgens' halo braid

by: Sinead O'Donoghue
16 Aug 2013
Watch our hair how-to video and create Vanessa Hudgens’ halo braid at home in minutes…

Queen of boho hair Vanessa Hudgens proved that halo braids are still having a major red carpet moment.  Stepping out at a charity event in LA, the actress worked her Rapunzel-esque dip-dyed hair into a messy halo braid hairstyle.

We're huge fans of the halo hairstyle here at InStyle, but not many of us have mastered how to create the look at home. Luckily we've teamed up with Charles Worthington's Art Team Director, Marc Trinder, to show you how to recreate this stunning hairstyle in just a few minutes. Once you've nailed it, you'll become the ultimate braid queen and will wear it again and again.

Watch our video and get practicing.

Vanessa Hudgens works a halo braid hairstyle

