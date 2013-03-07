HAIR HOW-TO: Get the catwalk looks from Peter Pilotto and Marios Schwab

WATCH how to get 40s-inspired curls seen at Marios Schwab and the Peter Pilotto weave courtesy of celeb hair stylist Duffy

If you fell for the 40s feel to the hair on the Marios Schwab SS12 catwalk or wondered how to get that wet-look weave at Peter Pilotto, then watch nice’n easy creative colour director and renowned hair stylist Duffy take you through the looks from backstage at London Fashion Week.

Guiding you through the inspiration of each look, Duffy also gives a step-by-step approach to trying the looks out at home. Plus see snippets of excitement from backstage and the models on the catwalk itself.

Watch it now!