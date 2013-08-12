Hair how-to: Get Lily Collins’ bouffant hairstyle

Get expert tips on how to create a bouffant hairstyle like Lily Collins' at home in minutes…

Lily Collins has been wowing in the style stakes lately, and for her appearance at the Teen Choice Awards 2013 she didn’t disappoint.

THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS 2013: SEE ALL THE PICTURES

Looking utterly gorgeous in a dip-hem skirt by Fausto Puglisi and a black Houghton shirt, the actress added extra glamour to her outfit with a 60s-inspired bouffant hairstyle complete with black ribbon.

136 CHIC UPDOS TO TRY

With bouffant hairstyles set to become one of Autumn 2013’s biggest hair trends, there’s no better time to learn how to create the retro hairstyle at home.

DARK BROWN HAIR GUIDE

Watch our hair how to video and get tips from Charles Worthington’s Art Team Director, Marc Trinder, to get the ins and outs of how to create this show-stopping hairstyle – it’s easier than you think.