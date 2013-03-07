Hair how-to: Get Kristen Stewart's People's Choice Awards look

Find out how to get the lusciously-loose waves Kristen Stewart debuted at the People's Choice Awards

K-Stew was a knockout at Wednesday's People's Choice Awards where she scored the title of Favourite Movie Actress. Between her dazzling Reem Acra mini and gorgeous glossy raven locks, she was undoubtedly the night's golden girl.

Follow our step by step guide on how to get her bouncy Bardot-esque hairstyle and you'll be half way to stealing her style...

1. Kristen's hairstylist Adir Abergel recommends starting by applying a body-boosting mousse to the hair before roughly blow-drying.

2. Finish drying the hair using a round brush to smooth it straight.

3. Next, curl the hair with a slim curling iron. Leave the ends out to give a loose look to the waves.

4. Finally, break up the waves slightly before applying a glossing cream and wave spray to create the full, sexy texture.

Abergel recommends: Fekkai's Classic Glossing Cream £24 and Fekkai Coiff Ocèanique Tousled Wave Spray, £17.

By Hayley Spencer