Hair how-to: Get House Of Holland catwalk waves

Get the House of Holland look with a step by step guide from the hair experts backstage…

At House of Holland’s Autumn Winter 2013 fashion show, hairdresser Adam Reed for Babyliss created a hairstyles inspired by the idea of coming home after a rave. Find out how to recreate this look at home with Adam Reed’s tips…

- To create the perfect morning after the night before hair you are looking for soft movement, so start by washing and rough drying your hair, using your fingers and the powerful BaByliss Boutique Italian AC Dryer.

– Part the hair where the parting naturally falls. Divide the hair into three sections ready for tonging.

- Using the BaByliss Boutique Loose Waves Tong on ahigh heat temperature setting, tong each one of the sections, wrapping all the hair around the barrel right to the end of the lengths, hold for 10 seconds and then let the hair drop. Repeat for the other two sections.

– Spray hairspray over the hair and pull through hair using a soft bristle brush, to create a texturised look.

– Work a tiny amount of gel into your hands and finish by pressing onto the hair from root to tip – to give hair that ‘sweaty’ feel. The key is to only use a small amount of product, as this modern and fresh look is all about the tool.