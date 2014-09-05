Hair how-to: Get Holmes & Yang's SS14 Effortless Look

Fresh from the Spring Summer 2014 runway, we caught up with John Barrett for Alterna Haircare, who created the hairstyles for the new collection from Katie Holmes' fashion brand Holmes & Yang.
Speaking about his inspiration, John told us, “For Spring/Summer 2014, Holmes & Yang presented classic styles with a variety of textures and lines. To complement the earthy brown tones of the seductive smokey eyes, I went with an effortless, laid-back look with lots of tousled texture. A wearable-do whether she is headed to an office meeting or about to embark on the ultimate travel adventure”.
And now you can get this runway-ready look in a few easy steps:
· Prep hair with Alterna Haircare's Caviar CC Cream by applying a 10p size amount throughout sections of the hair
· Spray a liberal amount of dry shampoo throughout the scalp to create a starting base. For extra wavy texture, spray Alterna's Bamboo Style Boho Waves Spray from the mid-section of hair towards the ends
· For extra lift at the roots, use an uplifting spray while separating hair into sections. Secure with a hairdryer, aiming towards the scalp to hold the lift. Then, wrap one inch sections around a curling iron and hold for 15 seconds
· When you have finished curling your entire head, shake up the curls using fingers to create a messy look. Scrunch with wave spray for extra texture
· Push hair into a deep side parting, then French braid from the nape of neck, twisting and adding sections to the braid until you reach the opposite ear
· Secure with a clear elastic band, and twist and tuck the braid underneath by pinning into place with grips
· For a more undone, effortless look, pull out a few strands near the face and finish with Alterna's Bamboo Smooth Kendi Dry Oil Micromist for a boost of shine NL