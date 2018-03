L’Oreal’s expert hairdresser takes you through her latest chic hairstyle with this easy step-by-step guide

The how-to behind Cheryl Cole’s voluminous hair has been one of the best-kept secrets in beauty land – until now. The experts at L’Oreal have revealed the technique for creating Ms Cole’s bouffant up-do (as seen in her latest ad campaign) and shared it with InStyle!

Check out L’Oreal’s master hairdresser at work and recreate this ultra-glam look for yourself – just in time for wedding season!

By Maria Milano