Hair how-to: Get Blake Lively’s red carpet ponytail

Blake Lively continued her penchant for ponytails at The Croods premiere in New York, styling up a super short Marios Schwab mini-dress with a fuss-free hairstyle.
Looking her usual achingly stylish self, Blake hit the red carpet with her long blonde hair pulled back into a low textured ponytail. Featuring a slightly volumised crown with wrap around feature and waves, Blake Lively’s ponytail was effortlessly glamorous, with a disheveled vibe.
