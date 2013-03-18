Hair how-to: Get Blake Lively’s red carpet ponytail

Gossip Girl Blake Lively proved the ponytail is still going strong at The Croods film premiere in New York…

Blake Lively continued her penchant for ponytails at The Croods premiere in New York, styling up a super short Marios Schwab mini-dress with a fuss-free hairstyle.

SEE MORE BLAKE LIVELY PICTURES

Looking her usual achingly stylish self, Blake hit the red carpet with her long blonde hair pulled back into a low textured ponytail. Featuring a slightly volumised crown with wrap around feature and waves, Blake Lively’s ponytail was effortlessly glamorous, with a disheveled vibe.

150 EASY HAIRSTYLES

Watch our hair how-to video for tips on how to create the perfect ponytail at home…