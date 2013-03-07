HAIR COLOUR TREND: Pink is the new hot hair hue!

Katy Perry, Fearne Cotton and Dianna Agron are loving their candy-floss coloured tresses and now the hair trend has hit the New York Fashion Week runway...

While rich reds have been reigning supreme as the hottest hair colour trend of the year, it seems it may have a little competition from its sister shade - pink!

Recently the A-list have gone a tad more daring with their hair hues, with Katy Perry unveiling her cute cotton-candy tresses last month, while Glee star Dianna Agron worked a semi-permanent pink which faded into a delicate petal shade.

Spreading across the pond, the power of pink took over our very own Fearne Cotton, who opted for some yummy candy-stripes in her gorgeous blonde 'do.

And it was only a matter of time before the trend hit the SS11 runways as Marchesa models strutted their stuff with sleek, side-parted loose dip-dyed raspberry locks, while at Thakoon, frothy marshmallow confections sailed down the runway.

Not a hair hue to suit all palettes, this unlikely shade is certainly having its style moment - but whether we'll all be reaching for the pink rinse come the sunny season remains to be seen!

