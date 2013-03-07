HAIR COLOUR TREND: Pink is the new hot hair hue!

While rich reds have been reigning supreme as the hottest hair colour trend of the year, it seems it may have a little competition from its sister shade - pink!
Recently the A-list have gone a tad more daring with their hair hues, with Katy Perry unveiling her cute cotton-candy tresses last month, while Glee star Dianna Agron worked a semi-permanent pink which faded into a delicate petal shade.
Spreading across the pond, the power of pink took over our very own Fearne Cotton, who opted for some yummy candy-stripes in her gorgeous blonde 'do.
And it was only a matter of time before the trend hit the SS11 runways as Marchesa models strutted their stuff with sleek, side-parted loose dip-dyed raspberry locks, while at Thakoon, frothy marshmallow confections sailed down the runway.
Not a hair hue to suit all palettes, this unlikely shade is certainly having its style moment - but whether we'll all be reaching for the pink rinse come the sunny season remains to be seen!