Gwen Stefani’s hot new hairstyle

Gwen Stefani is the latest star to opt in on the fringe trend showing off a new do when out shopping in LA

Taking some time out shopping with youngest son Zuma while shopping in Malibu, the No Doubt singer showed off her stylish new sleek hairstyle.

While Gwen has been favouring slicked back beehives and full vintage curls for recent events, she has chosen to go for an edgier vibe with her new look.

Her former shoulder-length locks have been worked into a short choppy do with a full fringe.

We’re pleased to see her signature red lip look has remained in tact though!

By Hayley Spencer