Golden Globes 2013 hair trend: Side-swept Hollywood waves

Side-swept Hollywood waves were clearly the hairstyle du jour at the Golden Globe Awards 2013

Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Weisz, Megan Fox, Kelly Osbourne and Isla Fisher were just a few of celebrities who worked side-swept Hollywood waves on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards 2013.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2013: SEE THE BEST DRESSED

Normally elegant updos are the celebrity hairstyle of choice for awards ceremonies, but at this year’s Golden Globes side-swept waves ruled the hair charts.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY HAIR NEWS

Jessica Alba worked her Hollywood waves with a coral lip, Jennifer Lopez rocked hers with a smokey eye and Magen Fox kept it oh-so-feminine with a pale pink pout.

Watch our hair how-to video below for tips on how to create Hollywood waves at home!