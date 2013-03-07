Glee’s Lea Michele rocks fab new fringe at Spring Premier Party in Los Angeles

Lea Michele is rapidly becoming known as much for her fabulous style as her singing voice. The actress, who plays the ambitious songstress Rachel Berry in the hit US show, stepped out with a sultry new look for the premiere screening of Glee’s latest season at Bar Marmont in Beverly Hills, pairing her new tresses with a slinky wrap-over maxi dress by Etro and brown suede hills. She nailed it!

In Glee, Lea is known for her preppy Ralph Lauren knits, mini skirts, Alice bands and knee socks, but off screen she’s becoming quite the style icon. For the 2010 SAG awards she worked elegant green Catherine Malandrino, meanwhile for the Golden Globes she wore a divine black Oscar de la Renta strapless ball gown. In fact throughout award season she looked sensational.

She’s also made the right choices hair-wise, opting for elegant updos, tousled locks or full on glossy glamour.

This new fringe gives her a fabulously sexy vibe, with lots of movement and gloss. It works great with the kimono-style gown. Top marks!

By Marisa Bate