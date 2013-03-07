Ginnifer Goodwin goes for the crop!

The He's Just Not That Into You star goes from bob to crop hairstyle

Ginnifer Goodwin's hairstyle has been evolving over the last year.

When she attended the premiere of He's Just Not That into You with co-stars Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston she topped off her burnt orange frock with a statement necklace and luxurious waved locks.



It was a sultry, sexy look but Ginnifer proved herself to be fearless in the face of new hairstyles and went for an on-trend short bob just a couple of weeks later. She worked the bob to full effect, sporting it both messy and straight and sleek.



And now we've got another hairstyle incarnation from the starlet; attending a screening of The September Issue in LA, she debuted a fantastic cropped hairstyle.

It's a style that makes the most of her almond-shaped eyes and shows off her petite features. We like!



By Pat McNulty