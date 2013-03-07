Ginnifer Goodwin goes for the crop!

Ginnifer Goodwin's hairstyle has been evolving over the last year.
When she attended the premiere of He's Just Not That into You with co-stars Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston she topped off her burnt orange frock with a statement necklace and luxurious waved locks.
It was a sultry, sexy look but Ginnifer proved herself to be fearless in the face of new hairstyles and went for an on-trend short bob just a couple of weeks later. She worked the bob to full effect, sporting it both messy and straight and sleek.
And now we've got another hairstyle incarnation from the starlet; attending a screening of The September Issue in LA, she debuted a fantastic cropped hairstyle.
It's a style that makes the most of her almond-shaped eyes and shows off her petite features. We like!
By Pat McNulty