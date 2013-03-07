Get the look: Katy Perry's Grammys hairstyle

Katy Perry was super-cute when she channelled old school glam - think Bettie Page - at the Grammy Awards 2010.
Pantene Pro-V celebrity stylist Danilo was responsible for creating the daring look, creating a 'hipper' retro pin-up girl style by keeping the hair from looking too perfect.
Follow his steps to creating her look:
Step 1: Danilo first combed through the Pantene Pro-V Nature Fusion Moisture Balance Leave-in Conditioner (£3.99) to ready hair for styling. While blow-drying individual sections of hair, he sprayed the Pantene Pro-V Volume & Body Mousse (£2.99) for extra lift and definition.
Step 2: He then spiral-set her curls with a medium sized curling iron for contemporary waves, tousling Katy's hair with the Pantene Pro-V Volume & Body Hairspray (£2.99) to finish the look.
Step 3: Danilo described her fringe as 'bumper perfection' after using the Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Serum (£3.99) on the ends of the fringe whilst it was damp before drying straight and creating a smooth curvature across her brow.
So there you have it - three steps to Katy Perry perfection.
Happy styling!