Get the look: Katy Perry's Grammys hairstyle

Find out how to copy Katy Perry's cute Grammys hairdo - from the stylist that created it!

Katy Perry was super-cute when she channelled old school glam - think Bettie Page - at the Grammy Awards 2010.

SEE ALL THE RED CARPET PICS FROM THE GRAMMY AWARDS 2010

Pantene Pro-V celebrity stylist Danilo was responsible for creating the daring look, creating a 'hipper' retro pin-up girl style by keeping the hair from looking too perfect.

Follow his steps to creating her look:

Step 1: Danilo first combed through the Pantene Pro-V Nature Fusion Moisture Balance Leave-in Conditioner (£3.99) to ready hair for styling. While blow-drying individual sections of hair, he sprayed the Pantene Pro-V Volume & Body Mousse (£2.99) for extra lift and definition.

Step 2: He then spiral-set her curls with a medium sized curling iron for contemporary waves, tousling Katy's hair with the Pantene Pro-V Volume & Body Hairspray (£2.99) to finish the look.

Step 3: Danilo described her fringe as 'bumper perfection' after using the Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Serum (£3.99) on the ends of the fringe whilst it was damp before drying straight and creating a smooth curvature across her brow.

So there you have it - three steps to Katy Perry perfection.

Happy styling!