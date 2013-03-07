GET THE LOOK: Cheryl Cole blonde hair

Find out how to get Cheryl Cole's new blonde hair with our get the look...

Cheryl Cole's new blonde hair has been the hottest hair trend talking point this summer and now the L'Oreal hairstylists responsible for the new 'do share how to get the look.

L'Oreal colourist Amie Wilson started by pre-lightening Cheryl's hair with L’Oréal Paris Perfect Blonde and then applied the semi-permanent conditioning Casting Crème Gloss in number 8304.

Amie explained: ‘This look is the smokey eye of hair. It’s the perfect dark blonde infused with sparkles. Fab for the summer."

Hairstylist Lisa Laudat then cut Cheryl's hair into a choppy mix-length long bob - the 'Lob', blow-drying it smooth but with texture to show off the stunning new shape and shades.

Unlike more traditional colouring techniques, Cheryl's colour-change was achieved with skilled precision - getting the mix of shades just right, and not risking damage with all-over bleach.

To get Cheryl's look done professionally yourself, pop into a salon which uses L'Oreal colours and simply ask for shade 8304.

