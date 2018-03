Watch our hair how-to video and recreate Reese Witherspoon’s romantic waves at home…

Reese Witherspoon looked better than ever at the Oscars 2013, teaming her vibrant Louis Vuitton dress with tumbling waves, sparkly eyeshadow and subtle pink lips.

OSCARS 2013: SEE ALL THE PICTURES

Watch our hair how-to video and create glamorous, romantic waves at home…

OSCARS 2013: BEST HAIR AND BEAUTY LOOKS