Get Moschino’s perfectly polished ponytail

Gets tips from hairstylist Sam McKnight on how to recreate a glamorous ponytail as seen on the Moschino AW13 catwalk…

At Moschino’s Autumn Winter 2013 fashion show during Milan Fashion week, the classic ponytail got all dressed up with models sporting ultra polished and sleek versions.

Global Stylist Ambassador for Pantene Pro-V, Sam McKnight said backstage that he wanted to create a look that “brought together the essential Italian identity of Moschino with the influence of iconic British style, so I took a classic ponytail and added volume for glamour and a low side parting for a little drama. I think that there’s definitely a hint of the ‘60s within this look yet at the same time it’s clean, fresh and modern.”

Here he tells us how to recreate it…

Get the look:

- Always start with freshly washed and conditioned hair. Pantene Pro-V Aqua Light Hair Shampoo and Conditioner provides the perfect base for this look.

- If your hair is coloured and tends to get dry at the ends, before blow drying apply Pantene Pro-V Coloured Hair Deep Moisture Soufflé to the ends of the hair to put some moisture back in.

- Apply Pantene Pro-V Volume and Body Mousse to damp hair and blow dry using a round brush, creating volume at the roots and a smooth finish to the hair.

- Create a low side parting.

- Once the hair is completely dry, section by section set the hair in to loose curls with large barrelled tongs and if time allows, clip in to place and allow to ‘set’.

- Once the hair is set, take sections from the front and gently backcomb working back towards the crown.

- Smooth the hair over with a soft brush and draw back over the ears into a pony tail just above the nape of the neck.

- Secure in place with elastic, then pull a small section of hair from the ponytail release and wind around to cover the elastic so it completely disappears.

- Gently comb the front section of hair low across the forehead and secure with in place with a hair pin if needed.

- Set the final look with a liberal amount of Pantene Pro-V Volume & Body Hairspray.