Miranda Kerr was looking her usual stunning self as she made her debut as the new face of high street fashion fave Mango in Madrid. The Victoria’s Secret star worked a classic blazer with ripped white jeans and voluminous waves as she posed to the cameras.

SEE MORE HAIR HOW-TOS

Love Miranda Kerr’s wavy hairstyle? Watch our hair how-to video and create the perfect wave at home with tips from Pantene's Global Ambassador, Sam McKnight.