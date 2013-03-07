Get Matthew Williamson’s Autumn Winter 2013 catwalk plait

Get tips from the hair stylists at Matthew Williamson on how to recreate the catwalk hairstyle at home…

TONI&GUY Hair Meet Wardrobe – the styling force behind the casual catwalk plait at Matthew Williamson’s Autumn Winter 2013 fashion show reveal the tips and secrets to recreate the catwalk plait at home…

- Start by prepping hair with a tennis ball sized amount of TONI&GUY Hair Meet Wardrobe Prep Volume Plumping Mousse to damp hair.

- Dry the hair using TONI&GUY’s Hair Meet Wardrobe Compact Professional AC Dryer before spraying TONI&GUY Hair Meet Wardrobe Casual Rough Texturiser deep into the roots and work with your fingers to add a little more dryness and give a textured matte finish to the surface of the hair.

- Next, take a side parting using your fingers so it isn’t too perfect, too clean or too straight. Use your fingers to pull the parted hair over to one side and bring the hair down to the nape of the neck, section into three thick strands and work into a wide plait, as loose as possible down the middle of the back.

- Then take some pins and work them through the hair on the side of the head to pin the loose strands.

- To finish off this look you don’t want to load it with hairspray, it should look as natural as possible. TONI&GUY Hair Meet Wardrobe Casual Flexible Hold Hair Spray offers a light hold that will keep your style in place but with a natural finish that still allows it to move without being too fixed, stylised or separated.

