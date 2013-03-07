Get Jennifer Lopez's half-up, half-down hairstyle!

Jennifer Lopez has been wowing in the hair stakes, find out how to get her half-up, half-down hairstyle, here…

Jennifer Lopez continued to celebrate her world concert tour with an exclusive post party at Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas. Showing off her stunning figure in a sapphire blue Edition by Georges Chakra cocktail dress, the sizzling singer looked every inch the celebrity style-pro!

SEE MORE JENNIFER LOPEZ PICTURES

To complete her winning party style, J-Lo returned to her roots and sported a voluminous wavy half-up, half-down hairstyle. The singer has perfected this hairstyle over the years, and this may well be its hottest version yet!

This easy hairstyle is perfect for taking curly hair from day to night AND it takes less than 10 minutes to do.

SEE MORE BEAUTY HOW-TOS

Start by blow-drying hair with a large bristle brush.

Next, using a curling tong wrap small sections of hair around the tong to create cascading waves.

Take a section from behind the ears to the crown and brush into a high ponytail, help elevate the top half with a touch of backcombing and secure with elastic.

Finish the style with a long-lasting hairspray to keep your hairstyle in place.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF JENNIFER'S HAIRSTYLE? TELL US ON TWITTER