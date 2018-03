Watch our hair how-to video to create Hailee Steinfeld’s side-swept hairstyle at home…

Hailee Steinfeld went for preppy chic as shot front row at the Chanel Spring haute couture fashion show in a yellow and navy cardigan. Proving her style and beauty prowess, the budding fashionista completed her stunning look with a side-swept hairstyle and beret.

SEE MORE HAILEE STEINFELD PICTURES

Watch our hair how-to video to create an effortlessly glam side-swept updo in minutes…