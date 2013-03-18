Get Drew Barrymore’s faux bob hairstyle

Style your hair into a faux bob style in just five easy steps…

If you're off out this weekend, why not try the hottest new hairstyle sweeping Hollywood – the faux bob!

Wearing an assortment of monochrome separates, Drew Barrymore showed off her post-baby figure at the celebration of Elizabeth Taylor’s Bvlgari jewellery in LA. Working a white tulip top with wide leg trousers, Drew was the epitome of easy elegance. A multi-coloured necklace, Givenchy handbag, faux-bob hairstyle and hot pink lips added extra sparkle to her chic evening ensemble. Find out how to recreate her hairstyle at home…

1) Wash your hair and create loose curls using a curling tong.

2) Tie a hair elastic at the bottom of your hair to create a super low ponytail.

3) Gently twist hair and roll towards the nape of your neck.

4) Tuck the end of your hair underneath and secure with pins.

5) Make sure you pull a few pieces of hair out at the front to create the illusion of a bob.

