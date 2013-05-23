Get Cheryl Cole’s waterfall plait as seen at Cannes 2013

Find out how to recreate Cheryl Cole’s stunning waterfall plait with tips from her hairstylist…

Cheryl Cole was the belle of the ball once again at Cannes, hitting the red carpet at this year's Film Festival in spectacular style. However, it wasn't just her Zuhair Murad gown that we were lusting over, we loved her loose waterfall plait, too.

Want to get tips on how to recreate Cheryl Cole’s waterfall braid at home? L'Oréal stylist Lisa Laudat created Cheryl’s amazing hairstyle, follow her advice and get practicing…

Get the look:

- Prepare wet hair with Elnett Heat Styling Volume Spray over the roots, then set in rollers and dry.

- Section an inch of hair from each temple and secure at the crown with an elastic.

- Taking the remaining top section of hair and backcomb to create height and volume. Secure by twisting the lengths and pinning over the elastic.

- Starting with the mid section of hair at the back of the head, loosely plait and work in larger sections of hair from underneath and behind the ears until the plaitreaches the nape of the neck, then secure with ribbon.

- Take all remaining hair lengths and work into a demi plait before securing with another ribbon.

- Fix the style witH Elnett Hairspray Normal Hold.

Watch Cheryl Cole's best beauty moments, below...