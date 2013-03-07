GET Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue's X Factor hair!

X Factor may be over, but you can still get Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue's fab hairstyles with our expert hairstyle how-tos!

In a super stylish race to the X Factor finals, Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue never failed to wow us when it came to their hair!

From Ms Cole's gorgeous vintage-style ponytail-bun for the final, to her fishtail over-the-shoulder plait earlier on in the show, Cheryl's hairstylist whipped up some divine hair-concoctions that had us wanting every look for ourselves!

But of course, not to be outdone by her fellow judge, Dannii's hair was also a real delight to see each week. From bobbed tousled curls to elegant up-dos, Dannii showed us so many fab and innovative ways to style shorter hair!

And to treat you to a fab new 'do, we've got all our expert hairstylists to show you how to get the looks for yourselves!

GET CHERYL AND DANNII HAIR!