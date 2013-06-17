Get Cara Delevingne’s modern French plait

Find out how to recreate Cara Delevingne’s French plait at home with tips from her hairstylist…

Working another effortlessly cool outfit, model of the moment Cara Delevingne ensured all eyes were on her at DKNY’s Artworks party in London. Looking achingly cool, Cara worked her DKNY outfit with an ultra-feminine French plait.

Want to recreate Cara's new season take on the French plait? TIGI’s Creative Team member Maria Kovas created Cara’s amazing hairstyle, follow her advice and get practicing…

Get Cara's hairstyle...

- Prep hair with Tigi Catwalk’s Session Series Salt Spray and rough dry the hair away from face.

- On both sides of your head, take a C curve section from the hair line to the nape of the neck.

- Braid both sides back away from the face and fasten each braid with a clear elastic band.

- Plait the middle section of your hair loosely back away from the face down the nape of the neck and fasten with a clear elastic band.

- Finally, bring the ends of the side braids then wrap them around the middle braid and fasten with grips.

- Finish by spraying Tigi Catwalk’s Session Series Work It Hairspray.

