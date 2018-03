Watch our hair how-to video for tips on how to recreate Beyonce’s glamorous waves at home…

All eyes were on Beyonce at the Super Bowl, as she wowed on stage with her Destiny’s Child bandmates.

Working her killer curves in a laser cut leather mini dress and jacket by Rubin Singer, Beyonce looked better than ever! Adding extra va-va-voom to her outfit, Beyonce completed her on-stage look with cascading waves and smokey eye make-up.

Find out how to recreate Beyonce's Super Bowl hairstyle at home…