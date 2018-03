Create the perfect topknot at home with our hair how-to video…

Berenice Marlohe wowed at the Skyfall premiere in Berlin, teaming her stunning Armani gown with a topknot hairstyle and red lips.

SEE MORE BERENICE MARLOHE PICTURES

Want to know how to create a glam topknot hairstyle? The hair experts at Headmasters have given us the lowdown on how to create a va-va voom topknot at home…

SEE MORE CELEBRITY HAIR NEWS