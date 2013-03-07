Get Berenice Marlohe’s faux bob hairstyle

Find out how to recreate Berenice Marlohe’s faux bob hairstyle at home…

If you're off out this weekend, why not try the hottest new hairstyle sweeping Hollywood – the faux bob!

Berenice Marlohe stunned at the Skyfall UK premiere wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown paired with smokey eyes and a faux bob hairstyle. Follow the steps below to recreate her hairstyle at home…

1) Wash your hair and create loose curls using a curling tong.

2) Tie a hair elastic at the bottom of your hair to create a super low ponytail.

3) Gently twist hair and roll towards the nape of your neck.

4) Tuck the end of your hair underneath and secure with pins.

5) Make sure you pull a few pieces of hair out at the front to create the illusion of a bob.

