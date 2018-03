Watch our hair how-to video to recreate Amanda Seyfried's red carpet waves…

Amanda Seyfried wowed at the Hollywood Film Awards Gala 2012 teaming her red Prabal Gurung corset dress with tumbling waves.

Love Amanda's hairstyle? Watch our hair how-to video and create the perfect wave at home with tips from Pantene's Global Ambassador, Sam McKnight.

