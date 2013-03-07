Fearne Cotton’s summer hair secret

Want to know which must-have hair product Fearne Cotton will be packing for her summer hols? Read on to find out…

The latest celebrity news to reach InStyle HQ is Fearne Cotton’s hero hair product – Mark Hill’s Holiday Hair Beach to Bar Dry Shampoo, £3.42, available at Boots.com. Fearne tells us: "I love Mark Hill's products, especially this dry shampoo which cleanses my hair and adds subtle texture." The news made us feel super-savvy as the InStyle beauty team discovered this weeks ago and hail it as an absolute summer essential.

Perfect for cleansing sandy, salty locks, it makes the perfect post-sunbathing weapon. Literally spray onto your roots and it’ll remove the day’s impurities. This not only beats having to go via your hotel and getting hot under the hairdryer, but you can spend your precious holiday time wisely and head straight to the bar for some sundowners.

Better still, you can pop it in your hand luggage as the dinky can is only 50ml – so you can travel like an A-lister, too!

By Alice Ripman