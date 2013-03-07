Fearne Cotton ditches blonde for new brunette hairstyle

by: Ruth Doherty
7 Mar 2013

Fearne Cotton sticks with new brunette hairstyle

It seems Fearne Cotton is loving the new brunette hairdo she had for Sports Relief so much, she's keeping it.

The radio DJ swapped her signature light blonde locks for a russet brown when she presented Sports Relief at the weekend - and seems to have settled on it!

Earlier this month the star completed a 1,000-mile bike ride from John O'Groats to Land's End with a team of celebrity pals, including Jimmy Carr, David Walliams, Patrick Kielty and Davina McCall.

The team of seven managed to raise over £1 million for charity and, of course, any girl needs a new hairdo when reaching such milestones!

We love the new look, Fearne!

