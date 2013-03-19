Exclusive hair how-to: Get Mollie King’s bouncy party curls

Mollie King’s hairdresser reveals how to create effortlessly bouncy curls in just four easy steps…

Mollie King stunned at the InStyle Best of British Talent Party, nailing this season’s trend for geometric prints in a green Marni shift dress. Looking effortlessly chic, the Saturdays star completed her look with ultra-feminine bouncy curls. Get tips from ghd creative director and stylist to the stars, Kenna, who created Mollie’s party hairstyle on how to recreate Mollie’s look at home…

- To begin, apply ghd style root lift spray from roots down and ghd style total volume foam to towel dried hair from tips up, to create a big bouncy blow-dry style with your ghd air dryer. Flip your head upside down and set your dryer to a low speed and low heat; let gravity help you build volume.

- Once hair is completely dry and volume perfected, a blast of cold air using the cold shot button on your hairdryer will give your style a great tousled look.

- To create the curls, use the finger pin technique. Firstly wrap 2cm squares of hair around your finger, release finger keeping your hair in a coil, then heat the coil holding the ghd V gold classic styler on for 4-6 seconds. (For larger waves follow the steps above but this time wrap 3-4cm squares of hair round a finger instead.) Once all hair is complete shake your head from side to side letting the curls fall naturally.

- Finally, hold your style in place with ghd Style Final Fix Spray to ensure your curls stay big and bouncy all day.

