Emma Roberts debuts a new longer hairstyle in LA

It seems Emma Roberts is the latest celebrity to embrace the wonders of instant hair extensions, stepping out in LA sporting suddenly longer hair.

SEE MORE EMMA ROBERTS PICTURES

The 21-year-old actress was spotted arriving at the exclusive Salon Benjamin in West Hollywood working an off-duty combo of red jumper, skinny jeans, statement sunglasses, patent flats and a grown-out bob hairstyle. After hours of star treatment, Julia Roberts' niece emerged with long auburn locks.

SHORT HAIRSTYLE INSPIRATION

Do you love her hair long or short? Tell us on Twitter!

If you've got short hair but want to update your look, watch our video below for inspiration...