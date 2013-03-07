English actress Emily Blunt goes back to blonde for the Independent Film Awards 2012

After stepping out with newly dyed brunette lock back in October, Emily Blunt has lightened up her hair with blonde highlights.

Proving herself the ultimate hair chameleon, Emily Blunt has dyed hair hair everything from red to black to brunette and now she's back to blonde again after just a few months.

Emily showcased her latest hairstyle at the Independent film Awards 2012 in LA, pinning her blonde highlighted loose waves into a faux bob style. Do you love Emily Blunt’s new blonde hairstyle? Tell us on Twitter!

