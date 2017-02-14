Kahleesi, is that you? On Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke is known for her character’s long, platinum blonde hair, but off-screen the actress’s chocolate brown, wavy bob has quickly become her trademark.

While we fully support sticking with one look if it works, if you do get the urge to switch up your signature hairstyle, a fresh set of bangs is the easiest way to do so — just beware of that awkward grow-out stage! — and that’s exactly what Clarke has done.

At an event for the BAFTA Awards in London over the weekend, the 30-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet with piece-y, blunt, eyebrow-grazing bangs. Since her fringe isn’t full, it will be a bit easier to grow out and won’t be as high maintenance as other variations of the style. In conclusion: If you’ve been debating whether or not to try block bangs, take a photo of Clarke along to your next salon appointment to trial a more inbetweeny look.

Check out Clarke’s new look above, and then click through our fringe gallery to see all of the celebs who’ve made over their hair so far this year...

