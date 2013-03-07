Elisabeth Moss reveals new blonde crop

Elisabeth Moss showed off her dramatic hair transformation in a black lace Dolce & Gabbana dress at the premiere of For A Good Time, Call.

Swapping her brunette curls for a side-sweeping platinum blonde crop, the Mad Men actress sported a similar hairstyle to Miley Cyrus and we can't help but wonder if she was inspired by the Disney star.

Known for her role as brunette Peggy Olsen in the '60s set drama the 30-year-old actress couldn't look more different from her TV character.

During an interview, Elisabeth revealed why she went for a drastic hair change - “I wanted to do something really different.”

Ms Moss we applaud your bravery!

