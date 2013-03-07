Drew Barrymore goes for the chop!

Seems like Drew got bored of the dip-dye hairstyle… And has gone for a chic blonde bob instead.

Just a week ago Drew Barrymore turned up on The Jay Leno Show with her blonde locks straight and sleek but with two inches of inky-black dye around the bottom of her long bob.

We were impressed - we love to see an A-lister who's brave enough to go for a stand-out hairstyle rather than the standard red carpet honey-hued highlights.

Lady GaGa holds the title for Celebrity with the Kookiest 'Do, but when Drew did her own take on out-there hair, she got the two thumbs up from us.

However it seems, the bold 'do was only a fad, as Drew's gone for the chop and dispensed with the black. Appearing last night on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, the actress came over all screen siren in a strapless nude dress and a newly cut, blonde, chin-length bob.

Drew wore her new bob bed-head style with a touch of dark roots showing for a totally up-to-date take on a Marilyn-esque look.

Welcome to the ranks of the hair stylistas Drew... We wonder what look she'll pull off next?

By Pat McNulty