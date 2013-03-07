Diane Kruger and Florence Welch rock Heidi plaits!

Heidi plaits are shaping up to be one of the hottest celebrity hairstyles of 2012…

Diane Kruger and Florence Welch have put Heidi plaits firmly on the top of this week’s hair charts, giving the celebrity hair trend their stamp of approval in Milan and Paris.

CELEBRITY HAIR TREND: PLAITS

Florence Welch worked the plaited hair trend to full effect, adding a feminine flair to her stage costume with a Heidi-esque plaited updo at her concert in Milan.

MORE HAIR IDEAS

Over in Paris, Diane Kruger styled her stunning Lanvin coat dress with the same hairstyle, pulling her locks back into a Heidi plait to turn on the Christmas lights along the Champs Elysee.

WATCH OUR HAIR HOW-TO VIDEO TO CREATE THE PERFECT PLAIT AT HOME...