Dannii Minogue's week of hair makeovers

Dannii Minogue sets the record for the most amount of hairstyles you can get out of one bob!

Dannii Minogue and X Factor co host Cheryl Cole have been pitted against one another in the style stakes since the pair first sat side by side on Britain's most watched judging panel. From their fitness regimes to their choice of footwear, their looks have been dissected, compared and analysed.

When it came to hairstyles, in the last season of X Factor the pair both sported long, brunette locks. But this year Dannii went for a dramatic chop, having her chocolate brown hair shaped into a sleek bob hairstyle.

Last week saw Dannii apparently compete with herself for the most amount of hairstyles you can make out of one chin-length bob in a week. If you've gone for a bob hairstyle this year ladies, you should be taking notes from Ms Minogue!

First, Dannii went for a sleek, sideparted bob to wear with her one-shouldered white dress at the X Factor auditions in Manchester. A day later she was back judging Mancunian hopefuls in this edgy outfit of neon pink vest top and miniskirt which she teamed with a slicked back quiffed 'do. For Cheryl Cole's birthday party she styled her hair slicked down; a no-fuss look which was the ideal compliment to her dramatic ruffled dress. For the fourth and final (phew!) hairstyle of the week, Dannii wore her hair blowdried into a bouncy bob with plenty volume and a blunt, eyebrow-skimming fringe.

Looks like this lady is our latest celebrity hairstyle inspiration!

By Pat McNulty

