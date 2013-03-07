Dannii Minogue's hot X Factor hairstyles

X Factor was all about the hair this weekend as Dannii sported two stand-out styles, Rachel Adedeji got a new bob and Simon Cowell even got involved in the hairstyle debate.

SEE DANNII MINOGUE'S BEST HAIRSTYLES

Last year we were in love with Cheryl Cole's big blow outs but this year the hairstyle tides have changed and it's Dannii Minogue's sleek bob that we're lusting after.

SEE CHERYL COLE'S HAIR HISTORY

And if you've ever doubted that a short hair 'do can be as versatile as a long one, Dannii keeps proving week after week that short doesn't mean dull.

We reckon this weekend was one of Dannii's best hairstyle moments yet. Saturday saw her work a gently waved, voluminous style swept back off her face.

SEE MORE BOB HAIRSTYLES

For the Sunday show Dannii's look took a direction even us avid celebrity hairstyle commentators weren't expecting... She got crimped! Her hairstylist, Christian Vermaak comments; 'This week was rock week and we needed a rocking hair 'do! Both Dannii and I love crimp so we were just waiting for the right moment to do it. Rock week was perfect! It's fashion forward and edgy. We drew inspiration from current catwalks, 1920s fashion books and designs from the couture gowns made specially for her.'

And her contestant, Rachel Adedji, had undergone a Dannii hair makeover herself which even Simon Cowell commented on. Gone was the sculptural Rihanna-esque 'do of previous episodes and in its place a sleek copy of Dannii's signature bob hairstyle.

SEE THE BEST CELEBRITY HAIR MAKEOVERS

What hairstyles will next week's X Factor bring? Watch this space!

By Pat McNulty