Dannii Minogue shows off her cute cropped hair at Project D party in London

Dannii Minogue (and her hair) made a welcome return to the style scene as she co-hosted a party to kick off London Fashion Week with her Project D partner Tabitha Somerset Webb.

Working a gorgeous midnight blue satin mini-dress from the Project D collection, Dannii showed off her stunning figure, not to mention her fab new cropped hair. Setting off the exquisite shade of her dress with frosted blue eye shadow and nude lips, Dannii nailed this difficult 'do with flawless feminine style.

Out to celebrate the success of their label, Dannii and Tabitha partied with celeb pals including Kelly Brook.

