Dakota Fanning goes back to blonde hair!
Goff
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Dakota Fanning switches back to her blonde hair having gone brunette

It seems that Dakota Fanning has decided that blondes do have more fun. Having died her hair brunette just before the Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 premiere back in November, the December InStyle cover star was spotted at LAX airport sporting a light blonde hairstyle again.

Opting for a more honey-hued blonde than before, Dakota was the image of airport chic, teaming her new blonde hairstyle with a sheepskin-lined suede jacket and toting a Celine trapeze bag on her arm. We love!

