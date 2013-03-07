Claudia Schiffer gets a fringe makeover

The supermodel gets an instant hairstyle makeover with this sharp new look

Claudia Schiffer is prone to a little 70s styling, favouring chunky boots, bell sleeves and flared jeans... And the same goes for her hairstyle.

More often than not, Claudia wears her long, flaxen locks loose and with a side-swept fringe.

But since the supermodel starred in Chanel's photo shoot, shot by Karl Lagerfeld in Argentina last month, she's gone for a bolder, chunkier fringe style.

The super has taken to wearing her once wispy, side-swept bangs in a blunt style, framing her eyes giving her an instant hairstyle lift.

The fringed style is a winner on two counts, as many a celebrity knows. It highlights your peepers and hides any tell tale frown lines all in one go.

By Pat McNulty