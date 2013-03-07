Christina Aguilera gets the sharp bob

The bob is the current hot hairstyle as sported by Christina Aguilera, Dannii Minogue and Agyness Deyn but Christina has found a hot new way to style it…

Christina Aguilera's once soft vintage hairstyle has undergone the bob treatment and stepping out for a party in Las Vegas last week she gave her normally curvy bob a makeover.

Christina wears her short blonde bob cropped to just below the level of her lips which is the current ideal bob length, also sported by Dannii Minogue. But rather than wear it curved under with a full fringe, she opted for this sharp new style with a rocky edge for a night out at LA's hip LAVO nightclub.

With hair parted to one side the singer's bleach-blonde bob was styled ultra-straight with a blunt finish. Her fringe was straightened and swept to one side. But rather than wear it totally smoothed, the lengths were given some texture and movement for a cool-girl edge.

Wearing her usual 40s inspired make-up and some serious diamonds courtesy of Stephen Webster, Christina's look was party perfect.

By Pat McNulty