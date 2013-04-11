Chic hairstyles reign on the Christian Dior haute couture catwalk

Chic hairstyles were the hair trend du jour at the Christian Dior haute couture fashion show.

Short hairstyles are going to continue to rein the hair charts if Christian Dior’s haute couture fashion show is anything to go by.

SHORT HAIRSTYLES

Models sashayed down the garden-inspired catwalk wearing feminine full-skirted dresses complete with appliqué flowers and tulle veiling in daring mixes of colours.

100 EASY HAIR IDEAS

Adding to the ultra-feminine vibe, the models sported a bright pillar-box red lip encrusted with gems, flawless skin and minimal eye make-up. Proving that you can still look feminine with ultra-short hair, models sported dark pixie crops complete with wispy fringes, very similar to Anne Hathaway’s short hairstyle.

NEW SEASON HAIR TRENDS TO TRY AT HOME!

Thinking of cutting your hair? Watch the video below for more short hairstyle inspiration…