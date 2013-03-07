Cheryl Cole's cute side braid

We couldn't help but fall head-over-heels in love with Cheryl Coles's side braid when she appeared in her glamorous frock teamed with the hairstyle on last Saturday's X Factor. Pretty, effortless and youthful; Cheryl's plait was similar to the ones Miuccia Prada sent down the catwalk during her S/S 2010 Miu Miu show in Paris.

And barely two days later, we spotted CC working the exact same hairstyle. This time she teamed it with a more casual ensemble and swept her long locks into an easy braid working a casual jean and jummie look. The result? Simple, girlie glamour.

If you want to try this look at home, remember - side plaits must look thick, lustrous and slightly unkempt, creating an illusion of health and vitality. However, if like many of us if you're not naturally blessed with such bushy locks opt for a hairpiece or keep braids to the front and side sections only.

By Kat Webster