Cheryl Cole stars in new L’Oreal advert

See the stunning new pics of Cheryl Cole’s new campaign for Elnett Heat Protect Styling Sprays…

Having just finished her A Million Lights tour, Cheryl Cole has made a triumphant return to the camera, posing on the L’Oreal Paris set!

Dressed in a simple LBD and sequin dress, Cheryl Cole looks hotter than ever backstage on her new TV commercial, sporting three show-stopping new hairstyles to promote Elnett’s Heat Protect Styling Sprays.

Bringing big hair back, Cheryl Cole looked her usual stunning self working bouncy waves and a voluminous style.

Speaking about the new Elnett sprays Cheryl said: “The Elnett Heat Protect Styling Sprays are a god-send to me because I get my hair styled so often, it is just part of the job, and I am constantly using heat on my hair; from tongs to hair dryers, so my hair is prone to getting damaged. It is a blessing for me to have a product that protects myhair from the heat daily, while providing style."