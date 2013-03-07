Cheryl Cole’s hair goes back to brunette

Cheryl Cole’s hair has lost its cherry glow, and gone back to what it knows best – brunette.

PHOTOS: SEE CHERYL COLE’S HAIR STORY HERE

The Girls Aloud star was dubbed Cherry Cole after dying her hair for a fashion magazine shoot, but it’s now back to what she knows and loves best, soft brown.

The star is now filming the houses segment in Morocco for The X Factor, where she will pick her final three hopefuls.

One source told The Sun: ‘It took a good three days to get her hair back to normal.’

Cheryl Cole’s hair has become so famous and admired, that the star has just announced she will be the new brand spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris, kicking off with a campaign for their new hair range, Elvive Full Restore 5.

SEE MORE CHERYL COLE PICS HERE