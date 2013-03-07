Cheryl Cole gets a new 80s hairstyle

Cheryl Cole seemed to have taken inspiration from a) the 80s, b) a poodle, c) a mermaid or d) all of the above as she partied at Simon Cowell's 50th birthday bash at the weekend.

Mrs Cole ditched her usual long and luscious wavy locks for tight corkscrew curls swept across to one side with flawless make-up, and a stunning Versace emerald plunging dress.

Cheryl looked distinctly similar to pictures of SJP filming a special 80s flashback scene on the set of Sex and The City: The Movie 2 in New York recently.

Re-create Cheryl Cole's bouncy bouffant by curling small sections of your hair with a narrow-barrelled tong, securing each section with grips.

Leave hair to fully cool before removing the grips, then gently shake out the curls and back comb at the roots to create big volume.

Draw a low side parting and sweep your curls to the side. Set the style with every 80s chick beauty staple – strong hold hairspray - and ta-da! A ‘do Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of!

By Georgie Hindle and Jessica Tibbits

